BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja

The chairman of Yagba West local government area of Kogi State, Mr. Pius Kolawole, has been kidnapped.

Kolawole was kidnapped on his way from Ilorin, the Kwara state capital to his home town of Egbe, the border town between Kogi and Kwara States

However, a Commissioner in the State Pension Board, Mr. Solomon Akeweje, who was in the same vehicle with Kolawole was not so lucky as he was shot dead instantly by the abductors.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command said it has commenced search for the kidnapped Yagba West chairman.

LEADERSHIP reported that late Akeweje was shot dead on Saturday evening by unknown gunmen in his vehicle at Eruku some few kilometers to Egbe while returning from Ilorin Kwara State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, who confirmed the incident during an interview with journalists in Lokoja on Sunday, said Kolawole was with Akeweje in the same car when they were attacked by gunmen at Eruku.

Aya said that Akeweje was hit by the gunmen’s bullet and thereafter died.

He added that his remains had been deposited at ECWA hospital, Egbe while the whereabiut of Kolawole remained unknown.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ede Ayuba, has deployed personnel to the area to search for and rescue the chairman from his abductors,” he stated.Q