BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Yet to be identified gunmen have kidnapped a man identified as Amodu Shehu, in Abule Oba, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State.

According to Shehu’s father, Alhaji Amodu, his son was kidnapped around on Friday while coming home from his farm, adding that the gunmen started shooting sporadically in the village leading to pandemonium in the community.

He explained that the case was reported to the police in Ayete division, as well as to Chief Odomofin in the town, adding that policemen have visited the scene of the incident where expended bullets were recovered.

The kidnappers, according to the father of the victim, called on Saturday and demanded N10 million ransom before they could release him.

He said the ransom was later reduced to N7million as the last contact made by the suspected kidnappers.

He called on the Oyo State Government to increase security in Ibarapa land saying the rate of crimes in the axis is alarming.

Meantime, Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Fulani man in Ibarapa area of Oyo State, saying that its men are on the trail of unknown gunmen that abducted the man.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the development said policemen have visited the scene of the crime and were now trailing the suspects with a bid to rescue the Fulani man.