There was palpable fear amongst motorists plying Kano-Jos road as suspected bandits abducted a nursing mother after killing a vigilante at Falgore forest of Tudun Wada local government area of Kano state.

In an interview with the press, Rogo local government chairman, Malami Rogo, said the gunmen attacked the village on Sunday midnight, killing a vigilante who went with a security team to accost them after they abducted the nursing mother.

He said the gunmen had stormed the residence of one Yusuf Falgore where they abducted the woman and her baby.

He said the slain vigilante has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Rogo is a boundary town between Kano and Katsina states and border with Niger Republic.

The Police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

“The police have received a security report that around 1:30 am in Falgore town some criminals abducted a forty-year-old nursing mother,” Mr Kiyawa said.

Mr Kiyawa said the police mobilised a team of police officers and local vigilante to pursue the gunmen.

He said in the course of trailing the kidnappers, “they (bandits) shot one of the security vigilantes. Upon reaching hospital, a doctor on duty pronounced him dead.”

The police spokesperson said that they have “mobilised the team of Operation Puff Adder to rescue the abducted woman and arrest the kidnappers.”

The Kano incident added to the worsening security situation in Northwest, Nigeria, as well as in many other parts of the country.