BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Suspected gunmen have abducted a lady identified as Tejumade Babalola, a sister of the Oyo State Deputy Majority Leader for the State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunkanmi Babalola.

Tejumade Babalola was reportedly kidnapped in Ibadan by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was said to have been kidnapped at Monatan, Ibadan, the capital of the state on Monday, December 21 while coming from her shop.

It was gathered that the victim was on a commercial motorcycle on the day the suspected gunmen in a motor hurriedly packed at her side, shot sporadically to the air and forced her into their motor.

Since her kidnap by the unknown gunmen, the family members who spoke under the condition of anonymity said that the suspected kidnappers had reached out to the family and demanded for N20 million ransom for her release

He said efforts were being made to rescue her from the kidnappers.