BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos |

The chairman of Iganna development area council of Oyo State, Comrade Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke, has been kidnapped.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday night along Okeho-Ado Awaye on his way to Ibadan for a meeting scheduled with Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday morning.

The chairman was reportedly snatched alongside his driver along the Okeho-Ado Awaye road, leading to Abeokuta road to connect Ibadan for a meeting.

Motorists and commuters traveling to Ibadan from the Oke-Ogun area preferred the Ibarapa road to avoid the bad portion of the Moniya-Iseyin road.

There had been reports of kidnap and armed robbery cases along the Ibarapa route where many people have been picked and ransoms paid.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Fadeyi Olugbenga a Superintendent of Police said men from the command have been combing the forests in Oke Ogun to rescue the kidnapped chairman and his driver.

He added that vigilante teams from the area and neighboring local government areas and LCDAs were also assisting the police in combing the forests and bushes in the area.