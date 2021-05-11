BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Unknown gunmen have abducted a pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Otamayomi Ogedengbe, at Irese, a town near Akure, the Ondo state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Pastor Ogedengbe, a native of Akungba Akoko was kidnapped in the church on Monday night around 8:37pm.

Ogedengbe is a retired director in the state’s Ministry of Education.

His abduction was confirmed to LEADERSHIP by a member of the church called Mr. Paul.

“He was kidnapped inside the church. They came with a black Corolla Sports car. He was kidnapped alone,” he said.

It was further gathered that Pastor Ogedengbe left a particular primary school around Ondo State Library Board along Oyemekun road around 4pm on Monday and headed straight to the church before he was kidnapped.

Also recounting the incident, the wife of Pastor Ogedengbe said they came to the church together for a programme when the gunmen stormed the church and whisked her husband away.

The security operatives were yet to the incident as at the time of filing the report.

His abduction omes on heels of the arrest of four suspected kidnappers by the Amotekun Corps for kinapping three persons along Oda road in Akure.

