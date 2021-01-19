BY JOSHUA DADA |

Osun State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two people by suspected kidnappers along Ilesa/Akure road in Osun State.

The victims who were said to be traveling were waylaid by the gunmen Sunday night within the Omo-Ijesha/Erin-Ijesha axis of the road in the Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

Osun State Police spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident said, ”Two people were kidnapped on Sunday evening and our men have been deployed to the area to rescue them.”

The Corps Commander of the Amotekun outfit, Osun State, General Bashir Adewinbi also confirmed the incident.

“We did not know the numbers of people that were kidnapped by gunmen but we have drafted people to the scene of the crime to secure their release,” he stated.

Security sources hinted that the police with the Amotekun corps have been mobilised to the scene saying, “The area that they kidnapped those travellers has been giving security agents issues for a while now.

“There was a time that they shot the Amotekun corps there. The numbers of those abducted by the gunmen are not known.”

The actual number of the victims of the incident cannot be ascertained at press time.