BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Wife of Mr. Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been abducted by suspected gunmen.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the wife of Chief Olugbenga Ale was abducted alongside other victims on Thursday night in the Owena area of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her abduction comes barely 24 hours after kidnappers murdered one of the first-class monarchs in the state, Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, the traditional ruler of Ifon in the Ose Local Government Area of the state.

A source close to the family told LEADERSHIP Weekend that Ale’s wife was coming from Lagos on a business trip when her vehicle was stopped by the hoodlums.

While one of the passengers escaped into the bush from the kidnappers, according to the source, the driver, another woman, and Ale’s wife were not lucky.

It was gathered that the kidnappers later released the driver but still kept the two women in their den.

Advertisements





According to the source, “The woman was abducted at Owena along Ondo Road. The case has been reported to the security agencies especially the Amotekun and army to comb everywhere and we are expecting feedback soon.”

Another source informed that, “The governor is aware of the incident already and has also visited the house of the Chief of Staff at Alagbaka with plans to ensure the safe release of the woman.

“He could not even present the 2021 budget before the state’s House of Assembly and had to send one of his commissioners to do the presentation on his behalf due to the incident.”

As of the time of filling the report, it has not been confirmed if the kidnappers have contacted the family for ransom.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo state, Tee Leo Ikoro said security operatives were combing the forest to find and rescue the victims.