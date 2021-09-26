Unknown gunmen on Friday abducted a woman and her two children in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

The woman and her children were reportedly kidnapped at a filling station in the town owned by her husband.

Though, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command,Okasanmi Ajayi that the incident had not been reported to the police,the Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA)confirmed the abduction of trio in a statement on Saturday.

The president of the association, Gen Olayemi Abidoye (rtd), in a statement signed by the body’s Spokesman, Olayinka Owolewa, described the incident as unfortunate.

Abidoye explained that some unknown gunmen stormed the Oko junction axis of Omu-Aran some minutes before eight in the night on Friday and shot sporadically in the air to scare people away.

He said that the gunmen later stormed a popular fuel station around the junction to abduct a woman and two of her children.

He added that some arrests were made earlier on Saturday during a search for the victims by the local vigilantes.