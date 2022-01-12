Suspected kidnappers have abducted the mother of the Minority Leader of Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Isiyaku Ali Danja, Hajiya Zainab, around midnight of Tuesday.

Sources said the armed assailants entered Hajiya Zainab’s house in Gezawa local government area of the State around 1:00pm, forcing her out of her room and took her away to an unknown destination.

The lawmaker, Isyaku Ali Danja, confirmed the abduction to journalists on Wednesday in Kano, saying that the abductors were yet to establish communication with the family.

Hon. Danja is the former Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly and currently represents Gezawa local government area in the State House of Assembly.

As at the time of filing this report, Police were yet to react to the incident.

