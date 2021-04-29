BY FEMI OYEWESO |

Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead a hotelier couple identified as Mr. Kehinde Ibidunni and his wife, Elizabeth Ibidunni in a brutal attack at their residence in Atan-Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased couple, 63-year-old Kehinde and Elizabeth, 54, were allegedly killed by the gunmen who invaded their residence at Atan-Ota in the early hours of Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that the daredevil gunmen, initially suspected to be hired assassins, broke into the couples’ residence at No 15 Tella Ojo Crescent, Atan-Ota, around 3am, by forcing their way through one of the burglary proof in a noisy manner which attracted the attention of a little girl that was cohabiting with the deceased.

Our correspondent further learnt that the hoodlums later gained entrance into the building, got hold of his wife, beat her before she was finally shot dead.

The deceased couple’s son, Olayinka who spoke with newsmen in Abeokuta yesterday attributed the incident to case of assassination, noting that his parents were murdered barely a month after they attended his wedding ceremony in Abuja, the Federal Capital territory.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, but attributed it to a case of pure armed robbery.

“I was a pure case of armed robbery because the gunmen escaped with some of the personal effects of the deceased couple. Investigation has commenced as the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to take over the case and unravel the circumstances that led to the committal of the crime”.