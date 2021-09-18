Gunmen early yesterday Friday stormed Birshin Fulani, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis and kidnapped a nursing mother, Mrs Kafayyat Odedoyin.

Neighbours told our correspondent that the kidnappers who were about 10 stormed the area at about 12:00am, and forced themselves into the building.

They abducted the 34-year-old mother of three children whose husband had just been transferred to Kaduna.

“At exactly 1:00 am, we started hearing sporadic gunshots from different directions around our house. We woke up and thought of having cover.

“We then heard people jumping the fence trying to gain entrance into the house of our neighbour. They were there from midnight to 1:30 a.m. By the time we came out, they had left with the woman, leaving behind her three children,” a neighbour said.

Gunmen invaded the community a few days ago, killing two and kidnapping three others. Kidnapping has been persistent in the community.

Another neighbour, Usman Baba, told our correspondent; “We just heard the movement of people with motorbikes and thereafter gunshots from different directions, then later towards the house of the woman who was kidnapped.”

A colleague of the woman’s husband, Ade Aremu, said; “I was called by my colleague who is in Kaduna that his family was in danger, that I should go and see what the situation was. When I got there, I discovered that she had been kidnapped leaving behind the three kids.”

The divisional police officer, Yelwa Division, SP Philip Emmanuel, told our correspondent that the division had received distress calls from members of the community when the gunmen entered the community.

“I was told about the incident and I immediately sent members of the JTF from the division. They stormed the place, but unfortunately, the kidnappers had left with the woman before our men arrived.

“We are trying our best, if you recall, the last incident that happened, the police mounted a checkpoint at Bayara and a special patrol team was mobilized and stationed in the area. So we are trying our best and we will continue to do that,” Philip told our reporter.