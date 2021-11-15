Gunmen in the early hours of Monday invaded the palace of the clan head of Ikpomolokpo, Micheal Oche, at Gege ward in Ado local government area of Benue State, killing his son, Thomso Oche and abducted his daughter.

The local government council chairman, James Oche, who confirmed the incedent, told our correspondent that he received a distress call that some unknown gunmen at about 2:00am stormed the community and went straight to the residence of the clan head where they killed his son and abducted his daughter.

A local, who also spoke to our correspodent via telephone, said he heard sound of gunshots from the residence of the clan head at about 2:00am but no one could come out at the time.

“Some gunmen at about 2:00am today entered the house of clan head of Ikpomoloko, scaled through the fence and asked for the wife of the clan head from the son and the young man told them that he did not know the whereabouts of his mother and they shot him dead, then took his sister away,” he said.

The local government chairman, however, said he immediately alerted troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) but before they could get to the scene, the gunmen had escaped to Atiga forest around Okpokwu local government area.

“As I am talking to you now, the troops are on the trail of the gunmen,” he added.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get reactions from the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, as well as OPWS PRO, Hussaini Audu, failed as they refused to pick calls placed to their separate phones as at the time of filing this report.