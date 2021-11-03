Unknown gunmen on Wednesday abducted two children of the same parents during an attack on Nuku village in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.

The suspected kidnappers also reportedly inflicted severe matchete cuts on the head of the minors’ family members.



LEADERSHIP gathered that the minors who are females were later freed by their abductors after raping them.

The spokesman of the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

Afolabi said: “In the early hours of Wednesday yet-to-be identified gunmen invaded Alh Hassan Yunusa’a settlement located at Nuku village in Kaima local government area. Our checks revealed that the assailants were actually looking for money. But they ransacked the whole place and could not find anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attackers left Alh Yunusa and Woru Yunusa with multiple matchete wounds and went away with two girls whom they released few hours later after they had had canal knowledge of the innocent girls.”

He added that: “The two victims are receiving treatment at Woru General Hospital while series of medical tests are being carried out on the two minors that were raped by the abductors.”

The NSCDC’s spokesman added that efforts have been intensified by security operatives to arrest the attackers.