BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE and ANGELA NKWO AKPOLU, Owerri

For the sixth time, unknown gunmen late Wednesday night attacked the Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Mbaitoli local government area of the state and set free all the suspects in custody.

Already fear has enveloped residents in the state, as people fear that criminal minded persons are walking free.

Gun trotting men had invaded the Mbieri Police division and robbed policemen on duty of their phones and set free all the suspects in custody.

A source said upon arrival at the station, the gunmen alighted from their cars, began chanting their songs even as they fired sporadic shots into the air to announce their presence, during which the policemen on duty jumped the fence and ran away.

Seeing that the policemen had abandoned their phones, they took them away and freed the three suspects in the cell.

An indigene of the community, Nokey Ebikam told LEADERSHIP Friday that no vehicle or building was vandalised or burnt.

Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack on the police station, even as he disclosed that it happened at about 10:30pm.

He said two policemen were injured and are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

Already six divisional police headquarters had been attacked between February and April as well as the state Police Command headquarters and Owerri correctional centre which were attacked on Monday, respectively, with 1,804 inmates released and over 50 vehicles burnt.

The police divisions attacked in the state within two months are Obowo, Aboh Mbaise, Ihitte/ Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano Divisional Police Headquarters, and now Mbieri Divisional headquarters.