BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, on Saturday morning escaped death, after gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen militia ambushed and attacked him while inspecting his Farm at Tyo-Mu along Màkurdi Gboko road, just as the Governor declared that no Herdsman has Power to terminate his life without God’s permission.

This even as the Governor had earlier raised the alarm over a plan by the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to eliminate him, saying he had earlier received intelligence report to that effect

Governor Ortom confirmed the attack while briefing newsmen in Màkurdi after the incedence.

The Governor lamented that the attack came a few days after the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore held a meeting in Yola and singled him out as a thorn in their flesh who must be eliminated.

According to the Governor, “I was inspecting my farm, when the militia herders, who were dressed in black ambushed me, my security men and opened fire immediately”

“I want to say here that my life is in the hands of God and no Fulani militia has the power to take it without God’s permission, because as many times as they try, they will continue to fail”

He said it took the swift response of his security aides to repel the attack, while he ran for a long distance to escape unhurt.

Nobody should even think that the State will repeal the 2017, Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the State for any reason, stressing that no intimidation would force his administration to reverse the decision of Benue people against open grazing”

The Governor said he would send a petition to the President and security chiefs against Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as allowing their leadership to walk freely with security personnel attached to them which is not in the best interest of the country.