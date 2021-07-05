Suspected gunmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked Udung Uko local government divisional police headquarters in Akwa Ibom State.

The gunmen, according to eyewitnesses, came heavily armed in an unmarked vehicle and shot sporadically in order to gain access to the police divisional headquarters but gallant police officers on duty repelled the attack.

Three policemen however sustained fatal degrees of injuries resulting from the attack.

Sources said the three policemen who sustained gunshot wounds from the attack are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

At the time of filing this report, fear had gripped the residents of the community who were calling for more security presence in the area to save them from further attacks.

The state police public relations officer Odiko MacDon who confirmed the incident said the assailants came in a Toyota Sienna vehicle and opened fire on the station.

Odiko further said that no life was lost as the gallant policemen on duty repelled the attack.