Unconfirmed number of police officers have been reportedly killed in twin attacks on the B-Division police station and INEC office in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Currently, the two facilities have been cordoned off by the security operatives as journalists were waiting for the Commissioner of Police to brief the press on the incidents.

LEADERSHIP recall that INEC and police facilities have been under incessant attacks in recent times in the South-East with attendant the loss of lives of scores of security operatives.

Details later…

