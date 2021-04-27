BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Some yet to be identified gunmen yesterday reportedly stormed the home of Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho located in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Our correspondent gathered that gunshots were heard in the early hours of Monday in front of Sunday Igboho’s house.

Igboho’s spokesperson, Dapo Salami, told journalists that the gunmen surrounded the building at midnight.

In a video recorded live by Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, it was gathered that soldiers of the Nigeria Army were alleged to have put the house under siege, with a probable attempt to arrest the activist.

Drawing attention of the international community to the development, Koiki who described the situation as a huge challenge, called on all Yoruba sons and daughters to rise in solidarity and fight for their ‘freedom’.

“We are more than capable of securing ourselves, we have chased them far from here, I am sure you can hear gunshots. That is them shooting from afar, we cannot be intimidated because we are fully prepared and ready for them.” Koiki stated.

On who could be responsible for the alleged attack, Koiki who linked the situation to the Federal Government equally accused the Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo state government of having a hand in it.

“By tomorrow morning, I am sure the government would come with false press statements, that it was a set of unknown soldiers that was the same tactic they used to attack Fela’s mother. They equally used it during #EndSARS.’’

As of the time of filing this report, normalcy has returned to the Soka residence, Ibadan of Yoruba Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo who was said not to be at home during the alleged attack.

LEADERSHIP gathered from residents in the area that there were indeed gunshots in the midnight but unsure of who the gunmen were.

A resident who stays in the adjourning street said they observed that the gunmen were in black hoods but their mission was unsure.

When LEADERSHIP moved round the vicinity, bullet cartridges were seen inside the front drainage of the Igboho residence and it was also observed that broken bottles were seen on different parts of the road.