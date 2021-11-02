Armed men on Tuesday invaded the staff quarters of the University of Abuja and abducted some staff members of the institution, including children.

It is gathered that a professor of economics, Obansa Joseph, two of his children, among others were the victims.

A source from the University who does not want his name mentioned said “the gunmen invaded the senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 1 a.m on Tuesday and operated for about an hour.”

The identities of the other victims are also unclear as at the time of filling this report.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the University authority proved abortive as the

spokesman, Dr Habib Yakoob was not answering call at the moment.