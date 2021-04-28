BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Gunshots were heard in the popular Ama Hausa Area in Owerri, the Imo capital, a settlement occupied mostly by northerners in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender and Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs Suleiman Ibrahim confirmed this through a telephone call with newsmen in Owerri.

Suleiman said that anxiety gripped residents when unknown gunmen attacked the large settlement releasing gunshots.

He added that no casualties were recorded as residents were already in their abodes before the arrival of the gunmen.

He also said that authorities of the settlement had already alerted security agencies in the state and called for calm.

“We suddenly heard gunshots and everyone took cover although there was palpable fear. It lasted for about thirty minutes before they withdrew.

“No casualties were recorded and no injuries sustained. Security agencies in the state have been put on notice and we believe that the situation is under control”.