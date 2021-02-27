ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday invaded the residence of a man identified as Peter at Gbazango extension, Kubwa, Abuja and kidnapped him with his brother-in-law.

The five gang armed men also shot three vigilante members who attempted to disrupt their operation.

A neighbour of Mr Peter, Desmond disclosed that the gunmen shoot for a long time before gaining access to Peter’s house, adding that the police response to distress calls was slow.

Desmond added that police operatives from Byazhin police station showed up long after the kidnappers had taken away their victims.

Edmond stated, “Our boys (vigilante members) were lucky because they could have been killed. The kidnappers shot three of them and also took away Peter and his brother in-law. They also went away with two phones’; we have been calling Peter’s line but the phone was switched off.”

It was gathered that police officers from Kubwa division have visited the crime scene and also spoke with the residents of the area and the community association members on the incident.