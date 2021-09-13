Scores of students at the Comprehensive secondary school Nkume in the Njaba local government area of Imo State were on Monday stopped from writing their English examination by yet to be identified men.

However, people especially in Owerri trooped out in numbers for their daily activities in defiance to the order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sources told LEADERSHIP that the men stormed the school just before the answer booklets were to be distributed and ordered everyone out of the premises even as they set a motorcycle ablaze to press home their demands.

Unconfirmed reports said there was sporadic shooting into the air that left the teachers and students scampering for their lives, an action that means automatic failure of the subject for the affected.

However, students in other parts of the state wrote their examinations but amidst fear.