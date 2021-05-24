For the fifth time in a month, kidnappers have invaded Kuchiko, a community under Bwari Area Council and abducted two persons.

Residents of the community told LEADERSHIP that they had to scamper for safety, adding that two persons were kidnapped during the attack.

However, The Nigeria police, FCT command said they are trailing the suspected kidnappers.

Spokesperson for the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam told LEADERSHIP that the idea is to get the victims out in peace.

She stated that a strategic operation is currently ongoing to rescue the victims, noting that “We have launched a strategic operation to rescue the victims unhurt and are trailing the suspects.”

Three weeks ago, LEADERSHIP reported that truckloads of bandits dropped suspected bandits in Sabo Wuse under Tafa local government area, a boundary community between Bwari and Niger State.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) denied the development.

According to Kuchiko residents, the kidnappers arrived in the estate at midnight with heavy shooting to announce their presence.

They claimed that bullets from the shooting were dropped on some of their roofs. A resident and landlord of the area (name withheld) said the timely intervention of the military saved the situation.

He said after about an hour of attacks by the kidnappers who were about 20 in number, soldiers were called and they arrived in good time. He said there was heavy exchange of gunfire with the military before they left the area.

He said, ‘Kidnappers invaded our area last night (Sunday morning) and went away with two people. For now, they are yet to ask for ransom.

‘’They came at midnight and they were about 20 in number. They announced their arrival with heavy gunshots into the air. Some of the bullets fell on our roofs. About an hour later, soldiers were called and they arrived in good time to save the situation. We are now living in fear in Bwari. I am short of saying that we are at the mercy of kidnappers because nowhere is safe again around here.

‘’The other day, it was reported that three people are still missing up till now. They stepped out of their houses to get something and till now, their whereabouts are unknown,’’ he said.

On May 5, 2021, private schools in Bwari were hurriedly shut down for fear of attacks but the FCT administration issued a statement assuring that schools in Abuja were safe.