Two little girls of nursery and kindergarten classes have been kidnapped in their mother’s car in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The pupils were kidnapped inside their mother’s ash coloured Toyota Camry at Leo area, Akure.

According to a resident of the area, the incident occurred around 8pm on Friday night as their mother drove into their compound.

It was also gathered that the kids were abducted and taken away in their mother’s car.

It was further learnt that the case had already been reported at a police station near the area.

The development is said to be causing panic among residents of Leo, in the state capital.

The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the abduction took place on Friday night.

She said upon their return from an outing at about 8PM, their mother parked her car in front of their house and went out to open the gates leaving the two kids in the vehicle.

According to the PPRO, another car with three occupants suddenly drove up to her; some of the occupants collected her car keys and drove her car away with the kids inside.

Odunlami said the anti-kidnapping section of the police is already on the trail of the assailants to rescue the two kids and recover the car.