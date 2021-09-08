Gunmen have kidnapped two male children of the deputy provost of Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, Katsina State, Dr. Isma’il Ado Funtua.

An eyewitness told Channels Television yesterday that the gunmen, four in number, armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked the premises of the college at about 11:30 pm.

The hoodlums upon their arrival moved straight to the residence of the deputy provost, tied the gateman and proceeded to kidnap the children of the college’s deputy provost along with his junior sister’s son.

The victims were identified as Usman, Aminu, and Abdullahi.

Police authorities in the state are, however, yet to comment on the incident at the time of filling in this report.

Also, gunmen have abducted the former general manager of the Katsina State Television (KTTV) Ahmed Abdulkadir and his daughter.

Abdulkadir, who is also a former zonal director of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), was kidnapped along with his 15-year-old daughter, Laila, from his residence in Bakori local government area of Katsina State.

Although police authorities in the state have yet to respond to the incident, locals confirmed that the gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Abdulkadir’s house around 9 pm yesterday.