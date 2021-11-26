Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a three-year old girl in Akure the Ondo State capital.

The incident, according to a source, occurred around 8pm on Wednesday night at Second Army Barracks Gate, located along Ondo road Akure.

It was learnt that the kidnappers took the girl away at gunpoint when her mother was about to enter the gate to her residence.

Narrating the incident, the mother of the kidnapped girl, Taiwo Fasina, said “ As I was getting home from church, my children went to open the gate for me. When we got there, we did not see anybody until we entered the compound. I even thought they were the vigilantes.

“ On getting down, they threatened to shoot me if I didn’t give them the car key. I handed over the car key to them. They asked for my money, they picked the bag themselves and took all the money.

“They asked me to lie on the ground so I could not look up, but faintly I saw one of them carrying something, but I just thought they were carrying a bag and I didn’t know whether it was my baby girl they carried.’’

She added, ‘’I was calling Mary, where are you? I then noticed that I didn’t see the girl that was when I started shouting and people came around.’’