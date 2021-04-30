ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Osadolor Odia, former Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

According to a source, Prof. Odia was on his way to his farm in Ekpoma, on Thursday, when he was abducted.

“I can confirm that Prof. Osadolor Odia was kidnapped on his way to his farm on Thursday,” the source told FRIDAY LEADERSHIP, adding that the kidnappers have contacted the family of the lecturer and are demanding N18 million ransom.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Edward Aihevba, said he got news of the abduction of Odia.