BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A former head of Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Professor Osadolor Odia, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

According to a source, Prof. Odia was on his way to his farm in Ekpoma, on Thursday, when he was abducted.‎

“I can confirm that Prof. Osadolor Odia was kidnapped on his way to his farm on Thursday,” the source told LEADERSHIP, adding that the kidnappers have contacted the family of the lecturer and are demanding N18 million ransom.

AAU public relations officer, Edward Aihevba, also said that he got the news of the abduction of Odia.