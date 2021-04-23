ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Gunmen have abducted a businessman cum farmer, Alh Alaga Olayemi, on his farm in Oke- Onigbin in Isin local government area of Kwara State.

Olayemi was reportedly kidnapped alongside three of his workers on Wednesday.

It was gathered that Olayemi and his three aides were ambushed by their attackers around 7pm while returning home from their maize farm near Oke-Onigbin.

While the three aides managed to escape, Olayemi was reportedly whisked away by the suspected kidnappers.

The three aides, however, were said to have sustained injuries from machete cuts inflicted on them by their attackers.

It was also gathered that the abductors are yet to contact the family of the kidnapped farmer or the police.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the abduction of the businessman.

“One Alhaji Alaga Olayemi was reportedly kidnapped on his farm at Oke Onigbin by seven unknown gunmen. Intensive efforts to rescue him have been activated by the commissioner of police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega,” Okasanmi stated.