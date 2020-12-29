By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu |

The Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri, Rt Rev Moses Chikwe, has been Kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen.

Chikwe was allegedly kidnapped along World Bank road on Saturday evening alongside his driver.

Meanwhile, his car was discovered parked in front of the Assumpta Cathedral Owerri on Sunday morning.

Imo State police public relations officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the development.

He, however, maintained that the Catholic church authorities were yet to lodge a formal complaint with the police in the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspected kidnappers were yet to contact the Church to make any demands.