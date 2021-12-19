The chief Priest of Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State, Reginald Ejiogu, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Also, the chairman of Umunwagbara village in Owerri Nchi-Ise kingdom, Sunny Unachukwu, has been abducted.

The chief priest and the community leader were kidnapped on Sunday within the Owerri municipality.

An Eyewitness, who pleaded for anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that the victims were abducted along Christ Church Road in Owerri, the state capital city.

“We have never seen this type of thing before. This is desecration of the culture and tradition of the Owerri people. The eyes of the gods, kidnapped? No, this is unbelievable,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Micheal Abattam, said that the command was monitoring the development and will revert back to the press soonest.