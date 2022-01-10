A former speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawman Duruji, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Eye-witness account stated that Duruji was kidnapped at Ehime Mbano LGA of the State while returning from a function.

Also, of a businessman in Owerri, popularly known as Ezzybee, was earlier kidnapped on Sunday while on his way to watch a local football match in the city.

The kidnappers also abducted the wife of an ex-chairman of Okigwe local government area, and the commandant-general of the Imo Community Watch, Hon. Frank Onwunere.

Also, unidentified persons were kidnapped at Okwelle junction in the Onuimo LGA of the state.

However, another set of unidentified persons were abducted at Umbomiri junction in the Mbaitoli and Amaraku in the Mbano LGA of the state.

The Police spokesman, Abattam Michael, revealed that one of victims who was kidnapped at Ubomiri had been rescued by the command.

