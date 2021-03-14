ADVERTISEMENT

By KABIR WURMA |

Gunmen early yesterday kidnapped an 18-year-old girl, Naja’atu Faruk, at Birnin Kebbi metropolis in Kebbi State.

Naja’atu was seized from her father’s residence where one Hajiya Nana Sanusi was shot. She is presently receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Center in Birnin Kebbi.

The state’s deputy governor, Samaila Yombe Dabai who visited the residence, described the incident as unfortunate and assured of the government’s commitment in protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

He added that no stone would be left upturned to bring the culprits to book.

He also visited the medical center where Hajiya Naja’atu is receiving medical attention.