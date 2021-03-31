BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Several travellers may have been abducted by suspected bandits along the Katsina-Sheme road in Katsina state.

According to local sources, those abducted were young male and female traders heading to a local market in the area.

The sources who spoke on BBC radio, monitored by LEADERSHIP said some residents of Faskari and Kankara communities have fled the area due to constant attacks by these gunmen.

One of the victims who was released recently said, “We were driving immediately after Sheme when we encountered the bandits. They abducted us and led us into the bush where we trekked for more than fifteen kilometers deep into the bush.”

He further explained that among the vehicles attacked were four trailers, four Volkswagen Golf cars and several others.

Although, he couldn’t ascertain the number of people kidnapped, “because we were taken into the bush like cows, and I was lucky to have been released.

“They just asked me if I could locate my way out of the bush and I said yes. I can’t say what actually happened to the rest because they were moving ahead of us. When I was released, I just turned and decided to start running.”

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to comment on the development despite efforts by our correspondent to get the command’s spokesperson to speak on the matter.