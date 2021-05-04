BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Alhaji Wakili Damina, has been abducted.

Speaking to journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday, the state secretary of MACBAN, Mr Adamu Abubakar, said that Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in Army camouflage.

Abubakar said witnesses said that the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus at about 12 noon to “forcefully” take away the chairman from his house at Chikara village, Kogi local government area of the state.

He said he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the younger brother of Damina, who claimed he witnessed the incident.

The secretary said he immediately called the phone number of the missing chairman, but it rang out.

He said that Damina’s number was switched off when he repeated the call about an hour later.

“Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts proved abortive,” he added.

Abubakar said he immediately notified the state commissioner of police of the development, adding that the state government was also informed through the special adviser on security matters to the governor, Mr Jerry Omodara.

He said that he and some members of the association visited the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, to know if Damina was in their custody but they said no.

He also said that a search party raised by MACBAN had visited other places, including abattoirs in and around Abuja without any success.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Mr Ede Ayuba, said that the police were yet to locate the whereabouts of the chairman.

The commissioner said that immediately he was informed of the incident, he called Damina’s phone severally but there was no response.

Ayuba said efforts to get detailed information about the incident from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area where the incident happened were unsuccessful as the matter was not officially reported.