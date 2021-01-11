BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A prominent Ado Ekiti based petroleum dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Our correspondent gathered that Akinbami was abducted within the premises of his petrol station located along Ado/Ijan/Ikare road on Sunday around 8.30 pm.

His wife, Mariam Akinbami, who reported the incident to the police, said the gunmen, numbering about five, whisked her husband away in his private car.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu who confirmed the incident in a statement said, “Today being 10/01/2021 at about 2105hrs, one Mrs Mariam Akinbami came to Odo-Ado Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her husband, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami was kidnapped at the premise of his Petrol Station along Ijan/Ado Road at about 2030hrs on the same date.

“According to her, four unknown men quietly approached the husband, ordered him into his Toyota Jeep and whisked him away to an unknown destination”.

Abutu said the DPO led his team to the scene upon receipt of the information but the abductors had already gone before their arrival.

He added that the Command has deployed a Special Team of Policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corp, the Local Hunters and the Vigilantes to comb the bush for possible tracking of the suspects and the release of the victim.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo who called for calm, assures the good people of Ekiti State that the Police will do its best to ensure the rescue of the victim and the tracking of the abductors.