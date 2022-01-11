The wife of the deputy chief of staff to the Deputy Governor of Plateau State Mr. Silas Vem, Mrs. Dorcas Vem, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen in the State.

In a separate incident, Dr. Samuel Audu, a Director with the Plateau State Ministry of Health, was also kidnapped.

According to a source in the Government House, Rayfield, Jos, he said: “For almost three days now, the whereabouts of the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dorcas Silas Vem has remained unknown.”

Our correspondent gathered that Mrs. Vem is a staff of the University of Jos (UniJos).

“Their house is at the Little Rayfield in Jos, very close to the new Government House. The woman was just driving to their house when some gunmen accosted her in front of their gate. They forcefully dragged her out of her vehicle and took her away to an unknown destination. The incident happened on Sunday and since then, we have not seen her,” the source added.

Also, a worker at the State Ministry of Health, who confirmed the Director’s abduction, said Dr. Audu was going home after closing from work when some hoodlums abducted him in the Barkin Ladi community.

He said, “It was just last night (Monday). The Director has a hospital in Barkin Ladi LGA. He was in his car driving back to his house in Barkin Ladi after attending to an emergency at his hospital when some people emerged from nowhere and blocked his vehicle at his gate at the chairman’s quarters.

“He was still calling his wife to open the gate for him when the hoodlums ordered him into their waiting vehicle and drove away.

“They abandoned the vehicle driven by the director with the doors wide open. We don’t know what is happening in Plateau State with regard to the security of the people because the kidnappings are just too much. Something need to be done and quickly too before the situation gets out of hand.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Ubah Ogaba, when contacted, said the State Police Command was aware of the abduction of the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, saying that efforts were being made to rescue her.

He, however, denied knowledge of the abduction of a Director with the State Ministry of Heath in Barkin Ladi, adding that, “Just give me time. I will get back to you when I find out about the incident in Barkin Ladi.”