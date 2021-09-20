Gunmen yesterday attacked the Episcopal Church of West Africa (ECWA) in Okedayo area of Kabba, Kogi State, killing one and abducting three persons.

The attack came eight days after gunmen attacked the Federal Medium Correctional Centre in the same area, where five lives were lost and 240 inmates escaped.

The ECWA Church is located on Kabba-Okene Expressway whose worshippers are mostly staff members and students of the College of Education Technical, Kabba, Kogi State.

The gunmen were said to have killed the chief security officer of the college who was one of the church members before taking away their victims including the pioneer provost of the college Mr J. O. T Osadumo.

The wife of the abducted former provost and some students were wounded as an eyewitness claimed that the abductors attacked the church while the service was still ongoing.

Also, the whereabouts of some poultry farmers who were tending their birds at the farm when the incident occurred at the church are yet to be ascertained, as it was said the abductors headed towards Okene axis of the highway.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said two other persons who were shot are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The chairman of Kabba-Bunu local government area, Moses Olorunleke, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said details of the attack would be made public soon.

The police were yet to comment on the incident and their spokesperson, DSP William Aya, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.