At least 12 farmers were killed and scores were wounded in Kyaande and Mbapa in Gwer West local government area of Benue State by herdsmen who invaded the community yesterday around 4: 30pm.

On Friday, 11 persons were killed and scores were wounded when herdsmen attacked farmers at their farms at Waya community in Kwande local government area of the state.

Gwer-West chairperson, Grace Igbabon, who disclosed yesterday’s incident to our correspondent in Makurdi, said the herdsmen in a large number came on motorcycles and shot at anyone in sight.

She said; “The attacks were carried out on the two communities when some of the farmers were returning from their farms and others were killed in their farms.”

She said 12 corpses were recovered and scores were still missing.

A resident of the area said all the corpses recovered were from Ikyande, adding that they were yet to ascertain the casualty figure in Mbapa because of the difficult terrain.

“We have informed the police and they have dispatched their men to go and restore peace in the affected areas.

“You know the terrain to the affected areas is not motorable so, the DPO has sent his men on motorbike to go and confirm the actual number of people killed, and secure the affected communities for further attacks,” he said.

Efforts to get the police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, did not yield result.