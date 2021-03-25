ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

At least 12 passengers were reportedly killed leaving one injured in an attack by suspected militias who mounted road block along Takum-Kashimila road.

An eyewitness, Yamujeh Usman Ba’aga told our correspondent that the militias attacked the passengers on their way to Takum, shooting sporadically killing all the victims on the spot.

Confirming the attack, the chairman of Wukari local government area, Dr Daniel Adi Grace told our correspondent in a telephone interview that the passengers died instantly from the attack and that only the driver survived and was severely injured.

On getting the report, I quickly called the Takum local government chairman, we mobilised security men to quickly survey the area. We both thought, this crisis have come to an end, but unfortunately this event disrupt breeze of peace that is already settling”, he said.

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), ASP Reform Leha could not be reached for comment as his phone line was switched off at the time of filing this report.