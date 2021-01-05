BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Three people have been killed by suspected gunmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that two children who were cousins, were shot dead by gunmen, around 7pm, Jan 2nd, at the gate of Subawa Filling Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of one of kids, were reportedly going to Idere from Igboora where they had earlier gone to celebrate New Year’s get-together with their relatives when they were attacked.

According to a man who introduced himself as the kids’ uncle, he said while standing around the gate of the filling station, they (the kids and mother) were looking for a bike or cab that would take them down to Idere.

Then, the woman, who was also the mother of one of the kids, was trying to put a call to her close relative who is a bike man in Idere to come and pick them home.

While she was making the call, one of the gunmen who had already positioned themselves around the Subawa filling station, on seeing the woman making the call, felt she might be calling security operatives, fired a shot directly at the woman who was standing with the two kids.

The stray bullets hit only the kids and they died instantly, while the woman ran helplessly into the bush.

Thereafter, they gunmen were said to have proceeded to abduct the Chief Executive Officer of the Subawa filling station and fled into the bush.

It was learnt that Mrs Adisa, the CEO of the filling station who was kidnapped had been reportedly killed by the kidnappers, when they discovered that they were being trailed by the Amotekun security operatives.

As of the time of filing this report, the two kids had been buried amidst tears, while the mother was admitted in an undisclosed hospital in Igboora.

bY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Three people have been killed by suspected gunmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that two children who were cousins, were shot dead by gunmen, around 7pm, Jan 2nd, at the gate of Subawa Filling Station.

The mother of one of the kids and the two kids, were reportedly going to Idere from Igboora where they had earlier gone to celebrate New Year’s get-together with their relatives when they were attacked.

According to a man who introduced himself as the kids’ uncle, he said while standing around the gate of the filling station, they (the kids and mother) were looking for a bike or cab that would take them down to Idere.

Then, the woman, who was also the mother of one of the kids, was trying to put a call to her close relative who is a bike man in Idere to come and pick them home.

While she was making the call, one of the gunmen who had already positioned themselves around the Subawa filling station, on seeing the woman making the call, felt she might be calling security operatives, fired a shot directly at the woman who was standing with the two kids.

The stray bullets hit only the kids and they died instantly, while the woman ran helplessly into the bush.

Thereafter, they gunmen were said to have proceeded to abduct the Chief Executive Officer of the Subawa filling station and fled into the bush.

It was learnt that Mrs Adisa, the CEO of the filling station who was kidnapped had been reportedly killed by the kidnappers, when they discovered that they were being trailed by the Amotekun security operatives.

As of the time of filing this report, the two kids had been buried amidst tears, while the mother was admitted in an undisclosed hospital in Igboora.