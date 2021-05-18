Two policemen were killed by gunmen at Apunmiri police station, the headquarters of Umuahia South local government area of Abia State in the early hours yesterday.

The attack has brought to seven the number of such attack on police facilities in the state this year with attendant loss of lives and property worth several millions of naira.

Last week, two stations were set ablaze at Trademore Housing Estate, near Ubani Modern Market, Umuahia and Bende, the headquarters of Bende local government area by unidentified hoodlums.

The state command police public relations officer (PPRO) Superintendent Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the report while speaking with news men in Umuahia, the capital, saying it is being investigated.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects attacked the station around 12.10am with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and freed yet to be determined number of detainees at the station.

“In the process, we lost two of our men,” he said, pointing out that the number of the attackers had yet to be ascertained,” added the spokesman.