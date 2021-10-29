No fewer than two policemen have been killed by a gang of unknown gunmen in Anambra State with several other persons inflicted with bullet wounds.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred on Friday at Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area of the state.

A source in the area said that the incident happened at the popular Ekwulobia roundabout during an exchange of fire between a police patrol team and a gang of gunmen operating in three vehicles, including two jeeps and a sienna bus.

The hoodlums were said to have been patrolling the town and the neighbouring Oko community for about two days, exchanging banters with people along the roads until Friday when Policemen confronted them at Ekwulobia roundabout.

The source stated that a small girl, who was running away as a result of the exchange of fire between the gunmen and security operatives, was hit by a stray bullet.

The source who added that he could not confirm if the police team was attached to the convoy of the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, his wife, Eberechukwu, and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, however, said that he learnt that the Governor and Soludo were in the area for campaigns.

“As at 11am, the whole of Ekwulobia roundabout area, including the market were deserted, until soldiers arrived there,” the source stated.

He continued: “Before you can pass through the round about since the soldiers arrived you must hands up. There is a tight go-slow now in the round-about.

“I saw two policemen those buys killed. When the policemen were firing them, their bullets were not penetrating the boys, and, some people where hailing them,” the source told LEADERSHIP.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, saying that a “reinforcement” had been deployed to the area.

He, however, added that he was yet to get the full details of the incident when he was asked to confirm the number of casualties.