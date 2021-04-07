By John Mkom, Jalingo

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday killed two Mobile Policemen at a checkpoint in Dogongawa,Takum local government area of Taraba state and made away with their rifles.

The chairman Takum local government council Hon. Shiban Tikari confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP in Taraba.

Tikari revealed that the incident happened when some members of the police at the checkpoint went into town to get food stuff while the two policemen were left behind to secure the checkpoint.

He said, “The gunmen came on motorcycles, they opened fire on the two police men, killed them and took away their rifles at Dogongawa, and there is serious tension within the area following the killings.

“Killings have been reoccurring in the last few months by the same bandits who disguise in Special Joint Task Force Uniforms.’’

Tikari further regretted that in the last few weeks, the same group of bandits disguised in Special Force uniforms attacked and killed a police man at Chanchanji and made away with his rifle.

He said the target on security personnel within the area in the last few months was becoming alarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent reported that the killing of the two police men had ignited tension within the area as the Tiv/Jukun crisis has just been put to rest within the local government area.

The police public relations officer Taraba state command did not pick calls to confirm the incident at the time of this report.