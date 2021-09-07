Gunmen have killed two security officers and abducted Chief Gbalipre Turner, the father of the Ogbia local government area chairman, Ebinyo Turner, at his residence.

The security personnel were identified as a police sergeant and an operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). They allegedly sustained gunshot wounds during a heavy shootout with the gunmen at Okakhi junction, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The abduction of Turner occurred at Shaphino Road on Sunday at about 10pm on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP gathered that the twin-incidents led to tight security and additional checkpoints in the state capital, causing panic among residents.

While confirming the abduction of his father, the younger Turner called for calm and urged the general public to be calm as necessary modalities with relevant security agencies were in place to handle the situation.

The spokesman of the state police command in a statement stated that the Operatives of a Joint Task Force codename Operation Doo Akpor, repelled an attack by unknown gunmen at a nipping point at Okarki Junction, Yenagoa.