No fewer than 21 persons have been killed in a fresh banditry attack in Tsauwa village of Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The bandits stormed the village on Monday evening at about 5:30pm, riding on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons, attacking the villagers.

They also burnt down the entire village and went away with several domestic animals.

A resident of the area who reliably confirmed to have seen 21 bodies being prepared for the funeral, lamented that the same bandits invaded their village in 2019 and killed 38 persons, including killing nine persons recently before the Tuesday’s attack.

He further disclosed that before the attack, the villagers alerted the security operatives in the area, but they were unable to respond as the bandits carried out nefarious act unchallenged.

According to him, they all ran to a neighbouring village where they were hearing gunshots fired by the bandits, who were chanting victory songs in their village.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP investigation also revealed that aside from the bodies recovered, which are mostly women and children, several other persons were missing as residents are now deserting their homes.

The lawmaker representing Batsari constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Jabiru Yusuf Yau’Yau, also confirmed the incident, saying several people were killed, which he can’t ascertain the exact figure.