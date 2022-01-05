Gunmen have killed seven members of the same family during an attack on Sabon Birnin Birnin village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this to newsmen, saying that security agencies are working assiduously to contain the attacks and also get an update on the number of casualties.

According to the locals, the incident occurred on Monday night when the bandits in their large numbers invaded the community and started shooting sporadically, killing the family members in the process.

Police authorities are yet to respond to the incident. However, a community leader, Bello Musa, said that many residents of the village have fled from their homes due to fear of being attacked or killed by the marauding bandits.

He appealed to the federal government to deploy more troops to Igabi and other troubled zones in Kaduna State in order to protect the people from further attacks.

The gunmen carried out similar attack on 13 other villages in Kerawa ward in Igabi local government area, killing no fewer than 17 people.

According to a resident of the community, the attacks were carried out simultaneously in the villages.

Meanwhile, the state government has said the ban on use of motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, for commercial or personal purposes, remains in place until further notice.

Aruwan, in a statement, he made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said other containment measures which remain fully in place: “Are listed as follows: Ban on wielding dangerous weapons. Restriction on the movement of tricycles from dusk till dawn (7pm to 6am) in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.”

He said the Kaduna State government continues to empathize with citizens over difficulties which these measures may engender, and implored all residents to comply fully with these measures in the wider interest of general security.