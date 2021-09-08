Palpable tension have gripped Umutu, Obeti and Oliogo and other neighbouring communities in Ukwuani local government area of Delta State over the killing of three policemen at a checkpoint.

Th three policemen attached to the Umutu Divisional Police headquarters in Delta State were reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen.

The deceased were killed at a checkpoint on Wednesday morning by armed hoodlums.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at a checkpoint mounted by the late officers along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in

Local sources told our correspondent that the patrol Toyota Sienna recently donated to the Umutu police division was burnt in the process.

One of sources said the gunmen after killing the police officers, reportedly went ahead to set them ablaze inside the patrol Toyota Sienna.

“Three police officers attached to the Umutu Division Police Headquarters were attacked and killed on arrival to a checkpoint between Obeti and Oliogo in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta.

“They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol Toyota Sienna,” the source said

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of filing this report.