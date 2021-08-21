Gunmen yesterday killed five persons believed to be farmers in Toro village near Modakeke, Ife East area in Osun State.

Though the cause of the incident could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, the state police command through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the killings, saying the command had deployed its men to the area to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Opalola said: “The incident is true, but we don’t have full details and we are working on it, our response team has been deployed to the scene, and once we get the full details, we will get back to feed the media about the incident.”

While some people attributed the killings to feud between Ife and Modakeke communities, others viewed them as killings by ritualists while leaders of the two communities have called for caution.

It was gathered that the victims were attacked while on their way to the farm and their remains were found by the roadside near Tori village in Modakeke.

The state commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode, summoned an emergency meeting with the leadership of the two communities at the time of filing this report.

The remains of the deceased, four males and one female, were said to have been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife mortuary.

The president, Ife Development Board (IDB), Comrade Lawrence Awowoyin, appealed to the people of Ile-Ife and Modakeke to give peace a chance.

Awowoyin who warned against unlawful killing, urged them never to take laws into their hands but rather direct their complaints to the appropriate quarters.

Also, the president of Modakeke Progressive Union (MPU), Prince Julius Odegbemi, said the situation on ground across the country presently does not call for any chaos anywhere in the nation.

According to him, the two communities cannot run away from each other, but should try as much as possible to live together in love as one.